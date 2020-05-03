× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lena Ann Dumesic

1922 - 2020

Racine – Mrs. Lena Ann Dumesic, 98, passed away at Racine Commons on April 27, 2020.

She was born in Sherry, WI on February 9, 1922, the daughter of the late John R. and Mae E. (nee: Spencer) Williams. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

Lena grew up on a farm in Wood County. After high school she moved to Milwaukee where she met Leo Dumesic. They married on July 19, 1945 and moved to Kenosha. In 1976 they moved to Des Moines, WA to be closer to their daughters. On September 1, 2001 Leo passed away. After his passing, Lena moved to Racine.

Lena dedicated her life to the service of others. She was a remarkable woman, full of life and loved by the many she served.

Lena started with Johnson Service in Milwaukee during WWII. She also worked as a waitress for Ray Radigan's for almost 20 years and for many years as a housekeeper at Wesley Gardens while living in Washington.