March 2, 1939—Aug. 29, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Leon L. Robillard, 83, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully Monday, August 29, 2022 at Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

He was born on March 2, 1939 to the late Leon O. and Mae (Batten) Robillard in Mauston, WI. He was educated in Kenosha County and graduated from Central High School in 1957.

In 1957 he worked at Warwick Electronics in Zion, IL, returning there after the Navy until they closed.

In 1958 he joined the US Navy. He was assigned to the Destroyer U.S.S. Charles S. Sperry DD697 as a Radarman. Leon was honorably discharged in 1962. While in the Navy he patrolled Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis during the John F. Kennedy Administration in 1962.

Leon worked at Ocean Spray from 1970 to 1973 and then worked at AMC/Chrysler as a millwright, retiring in November 1999. He also was a partner/owner of Robecks, Inc. in Kenosha.

On July 14, 2007 Leon married Sandra O’Neil in their Pleasant Prairie backyard in a surprise wedding ceremony.

Leon was a member of UAW Local #72, former member of the Bent Tree Golf Club in Sarasota, FL, a lifetime member of VFW 1865 and was a former Chaplain of his post.

Leon enjoyed golfing, motorcycle traveling, playing cribbage, crossword puzzles, gardening, a Green Bay Packers fan and Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Leon is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughters: Lynda Dawson, Denise Cesarano; son, Keith Robillard; grandchildren: Michael (Brittany) O’Neil and their daughter Charlotte O’Neil, Emily O’Neil, Dana Dale, Kelsey Higby and Alan Dawson; 11 great-grandchildren including Charlotte, one great-great-grandchild; brothers: Michael (Sue) Robillard, Wayne (Carol) Robillard; sisters: Carol Alter, Terry (Jeff) Edgar, Mary Menden and Elinor Robillard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Susan Spice and his beloved cat Wally.

A Celebration of Life for Leon will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) followed by Full Military Honors at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Please consider memorials to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department or to the Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

