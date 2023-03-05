Leron Kay Boggs

May 26, 1935 - March 1, 2023

Leron Kay Boggs, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by his family.

Born in Richland Center, WI on May 26, 1935, he was the son of the late Edgar and Eva (Maly) Boggs. Leron was a graduate of Muscoda High School.

From 1957–1959, Leron proudly served his country in the United States Army.

On April 6, 1963, Leron was united in marriage to Karen Lee Nichols.

He was employed with AMC/Chrylser until his retirement in 1994.

In his early years, Leron loved snowmobiling, hunting and fishing. Later years he enjoyed helping his son on his land in Richland Center, gambling and playing Wednesday night Bingo at the Moose Lodge in Kenosha. Every year, Leron would make the Kenosha News with his Christmas Light decorations and was very proud of that.

He will be missed by his loving wife, Karen Boggs; his children Bruce (Vonae) Boggs and Wendy (Mark Nausieda) Boggs; his grandchildren, Jamie (Greg) Roberts and Carly (Paul) Tellez; his great-grandchildren, Kai, Alexandra and Chloe Tellez, Kaitlyn Kuzmic, Bethany and Kay Sanders, Renee and Jack Roberts; his siblings, Willard Boggs and Bonita O'Brien; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents, Leron was preceded in death by his siblings, Eunice (Jack) Lovering and Janice (David) Adsit; sister-in-law, Lillie Boggs and brother-in-law, James O'Brien.

Funeral services honoring Leron's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Leron will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

