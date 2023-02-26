Leroy was born on September 25, 1937 in Merrill, WI, the son of the late Andy & Della (Gums) Olivotti. He was educated in the schools of Merrill. Leroy was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He married Dolores Means on July 22, 1978 in Kenosha. Leroy was employed at Johnson Wax for over 30 years as a track mobile operator and material handler. He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church for many years. His hobbies included watching sports, cheering for the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers, bicycling, traveling, but most of all spending time with his family & friends.