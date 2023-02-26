Leroy E. Olivotti
1937-2023
KENOSHA - Leroy Olivotti, 85, of Kenosha Racine passed away on Tuesday February 21, 2023 at Froedtert South-St. Catherine's surrounded by his loving family.
Leroy was born on September 25, 1937 in Merrill, WI, the son of the late Andy & Della (Gums) Olivotti. He was educated in the schools of Merrill. Leroy was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He married Dolores Means on July 22, 1978 in Kenosha. Leroy was employed at Johnson Wax for over 30 years as a track mobile operator and material handler. He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church for many years. His hobbies included watching sports, cheering for the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers, bicycling, traveling, but most of all spending time with his family & friends.
Survivors include his children, Barry Olivotti of Racine, Tracy (Joey) Weed of GA, Alan Means of Union Grove; brother-in-laws, Jerome (Darlene) Wamboldt, Dennis (Ruth) Wamboldt, and Gary (Karen) Wamboldt; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. Leroy was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday February 27, 2023 at New Life Lutheran Church, formerly Friedens, 5038 19th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53140, from 11:30AM-12:30PM, with memorial services to follow at 12:30PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943