1964—2020

Leslie Ann (Schmidt) Holloway, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th at her home in the Town of Paris, Kenosha County WI. She was born on May 9, 1964 in Evanston IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Darlene (Wagner) Schmidt.

Leslie married John Holloway on July 22, 1995. They were married on the family farm in Paris. She lived a wonderful life there and passed away, as she wished, at home on the farm. Leslie and John raised three children in a home filled with her love and laughter.

Leslie is survived by her husband John, her three children, Leah (Stephen) Holloway-Nilsen of Dubuque Iowa; Jared of Madison WI and Matthew of the Town of Paris Wi.

There will be a memorial gathering for Leslie on Saturday, July 18th at the Paris Town Hall, 16607 Burlington Road from 2:00pm until 5:00pm.

For a full obituary and details please see the Daniels Family Funeral Home website: www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com