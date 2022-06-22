 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lester Guy Salerno

Lester Guy Salerno

April 12, 1924—June 15, 2022

Lester Guy Salerno, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

Funeral services honoring Lester’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Lester will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to the family would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

