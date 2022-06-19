April 12, 1924—June 15, 2022

Lester Guy Salerno, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Mount Pleasant.

Born on April 12, 1924 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Gaetano and Maria (Yantorno) Salerno. He grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of Kenosha High School (now, Bradford High School). During his high school years, Lester was the star QB, HB and Captain for Kenosha High School Football team which won them the Wisconsin State Championship.

From 1943-1946, he proudly served his country in the Medical Core/Europe and Military Police in Southern France for the U.S. Army and World War II. He was chosen and on the Honor Flight in 2012.

On June 21, 1952, he was united in marriage to Hilda Wisnauskas at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kenosha. They shared 48 years of marriage before Hilda’s passing in 2000.

Throughout the years, Lester worked for Chrysler/AMC and Simmons Mattress doing factory work, and for many local restaurants. He has worked for the Fireside Restaurant, Midtown Bar and Restaurant, Kroks Supper Club, Italian American, Tenuta’s Townhouse.

Lester was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed trips and hosting neighborhood dine out picnics.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Guy Salerno; his sister, Virginia (Caesar) Mattioli; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Lester was preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Salerno; his siblings, Rose (Anthony) Barone, Adeline (Joseph) DeCono, Rosine (Frank) Filippelli, Irene (Jasper) Covelli, William (Clara) Salerno, Orlando (Stella) Salerno, Dr. Fred (Marian) Salerno, Albert Salerno and Lorraine (Armando) Salituro.

Funeral services honoring Lester’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will full military honors will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Lester will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to the family would be appreciated.

A heartfelt note of appreciation from our family to the staff at Aurora at Home Hospice and to the caregivers at Home Instead for all their compassionate, kind, and loving care they provided to Lester.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101