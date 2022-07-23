Lester H. Pitz

Feb. 24, 1937—June 27, 2022

On June 27, 2022 Lester Pitz died peacefully. He was 85 years young.

Lester is survived by his daughter Mandy Tirado; brother Ralph Pitz; sister Carol Veranth; nephews: Joe, Mike, and Tony Veranth. He was also the loving grandfather to five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition he is survived by the little penguins. He was preceeded in death by his father Ralph Pitz, mother Gladys Pitts and his nephew Ralph Pitz III.

Lester was born February 24, 1937 in Kenosha, WI. He graduated from Kenosha Bradford High School in 1955. He was a pressman for years at Nasco Printing in Waukegan.

Lester had an artistic eye, enjoyed the arts, artist himself in many different venues. Lester will be missed by many friends in Kenosha. His friends describe him as a witty man with a passion of making people smile and he had a heart of gold.

A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM.