Oct. 26, 1939—March 18, 2022

WAUKESHA—Lewis “Roger” Blasi, of Waukesha, died on Friday, March 18, 2022 at his home at the age of 82. He was born in Kenosha, WI, on October 26, 1939, the son of Louis and Lucille (nee Consolo) Blasi.

He enjoyed fishing, especially in Florida and Canada, trap shooting, and was an avid Harley rider.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patricia, of Waukesha; along with his daughters: Christine (Jim) Gill of Brookfield and Jaime (Mike) Kristof of Wauwatosa; he is further survived by his grandchildren: Cassandra, Michael, Colin, Spencer and Sophia; great-grandchildren: Ephraim and Levi; brother Richard Blasi of Kenosha; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph and Robert; sister Marie Heyden and his beloved dog Tucker.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii, 2224 45th St., Kenosha, WI 53140. Memorials in Roger’s name are appreciated to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society), 701 Northview Rd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.