Lillian A. Robers

Feb. 3, 1931 - April 7, 2022

BURLINGTON - Lillian A. Robers, 91, of Burlington, passed away Thursday April 7, 2022 at her home.

Born in Chicago, IL on February 3, 1931, she was the daughter of Frank and Lillian Anne (nee Davis) Russick. After her parents passing when she was six, she was further raised by her aunt and uncle, Alice and Dan Scanlon, and her grandma, Anne Davis. Her early life was spent in Chicago, Ottawa and eventually Burlington when she was 17 years old. On April 19, 1952 at St. Mary Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Bert Robers. Following marriage, they lived on the Robers' family farm in Kenosha County for 30 years before moving to Burlington in 1982.

Lillian is survived by her children: Dan Robers, Julie Robers and Mary (Rich Wunder) Robers; daughter-in-law, Debbie Robers; grandchildren: Ben, Devon and Dillon Robers; siblings: Bonnie (Ron) Grummett, Dan (Juanita) Scanlon and Rita Stewart; husband's siblings: Jack Rein, Ralph (Lori) Robers, Rita Iverson, Dianna (Dick) Nienhaus; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Robers. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Steve Robers, siblings: Frank (Rose) Russick, Alan (Mary) Russick and Pat Scanlon, in-laws, Romaine (Earl) Wilfert, Wayne Stewart, Claude Robers, Paul Iverson and Marge Rein.

Lillian enjoyed being a wife and mother. After moving to Burlington, she worked and volunteered for over 30 years at the Burlington Hospital and for Love, Inc. making meals. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a reader at the church. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, knitting, painting, tennis, card clubs, bridge, bowling, caring for her orchids and watching the Packers. Lillian was a very social person who could talk to anyone, and she especially enjoyed going to church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Other relatives and friends may meet with the family at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Burial will follow Mass on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery.

Thank you to our sister, Mary Robers, for being the one to step up and take care of mom in the best way possible in her final days.

