Lillian Florence Jilk

May 8, 1919 - Jan. 6, 2023

KENOSHA - Lillian Florence Jilk, age 103, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Casa Del Mare.

Born in Foley, MN on May 8, 1919, Lillian was the daughter of the late Raymond and Frances (Metkowski) Lewandowski.

She was a graduate of Foley High School and Trinity Hospital School of Nursing in Jamestown, ND.

She proudly served her country in the US Navy, in the Navy Nurse Corps as a Lieutenant.

On November 4, 1948 in Gilman, MN she was united in marriage to Albert J. Jilk. Albert preceded her in death on May 15, 1996.

Lillian was employed with St. Catherine's Hospital as a nurse. She was a member St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Women's League. She also volunteered at The Shalom Center, Hospice Alliance and was active in the Wisconsin Right to Life.

Lillian is survived by her grandchildren, Peter (Roxanne) Jilk, Sarah (Alex) Rodriguez, Ryan Kahl, Kyle Kahl and Katie Kahl; her great-grandchildren, Joseph Jilk, Noah Jilk and Odin Kahl; her sister, Evelyn (Jerome) Scapanski of Foley, MN and her sister-in-law, Kathy Lewandowski of White Park, MN.

In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her sons, Ronald and Robert Jilk; three brothers, Norbert, Arthur and Boniface "Bud".

Funeral services honoring Lillian's life will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Lillian will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101