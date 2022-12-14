May 14, 1944—Dec. 10, 2022

WATERFORD—Linda A. Wieland, 78, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2022, at Waterford Senior Living, where she had lived for the past nine years.

Linda was born in Chicago, IL on May 14, 1944, the daughter of Alfred and Anna (Duracka) Meyers. When she was five years old, the family moved to Silver Lake, WI where Linda would live for the majority of her life. She attended Holy Family Grade School and Wilmot Union High School.

Linda worked for 17 years at Nestle’s in Burlington, retiring in 2010. Linda’s greatest passion was traveling around the country. She would plan a year in advance a week to two weeks annual family vacation. Her favorite part of the country was traveling west to Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Dakotas – she loved the mountains and made many trips there. She loved teaching her daughters about history, always making certain each vacation had many historical stops along the way. Linda was also an avid reader, always a book in her hand, reading most evenings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Anna Meyers.

Linda always put her two daughters first before her own needs. She was compassionate, giving and kind to everyone she met. Talking with Linda, you knew you would always leave smiling, with her contagious smile and humorous personality.

Linda is survived by her brother, Robert Meyers of Waterford, WI; and two daughters: Robin (Warren) Ricles of Fox Lake, IL and Tracy (George) Milkowski of Port Washington, WI. She is further survived by her granddaughter, Nicole Fitza; and great granddaughter, Lillian Lucansky.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff of Waterford Senior Living who showed compassion, kindness, and care for these past nine years. Thank you to the Compassionate Care Hospice team who took great care of Linda’s last days of life.

She will be dearly missed, but forever will remain in our hearts, minds, and memories with love.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life with visitation on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Drive, Twin Lakes, WI. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00P p.m. at the Funeral Home.

Internment will take place at Holy Name Cemetery immediately following the service. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and father.

Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/wi.

Information and condolences are available at www. https:/www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Twin Lakes, WI is honored to serve the Wieland family.