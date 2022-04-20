Nov. 8, 1946—Apr. 16, 2022

Linda Ann (Tenuta) Meyer, age 75, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie, WI on April 16, 2022. Linda passed away from complications of COPD and Cancer and was surrounded by family and her longtime friend of 55 years.

Linda was born on November 8, 1946, to parents Albert and Anna Tenuta, in Kenosha WI. Linda attended Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic School graduating in the Class of 1960 and Bradford High School, graduating in 1964.

Linda started her working career with Montgomery Wards in downtown Kenosha, later she worked at Cooper’s (now Jockey Int.) in the accounting department for nearly 10 years. On April 18, 1975, she married Paul O. Meyer at the First United Methodist Church in Kenosha, WI.

Linda moved with Paul to Harrisonville, MO in late 1976 to accommodate Paul’s employment opportunities. Linda and Paul have lived and worked in several cities and states during their lives together: (Grandview, MO, Kansas City, MO, Monticello, IL, Blue Springs, MO, Wausau, WI and O’Fallon, MO and retiring in Kenosha…some 43 years later). In that time, Linda worked mostly in Accounting and Auditing capacities for Allen Bank and Trust, Park Plaza Medical Supply, Burns & McDonnell Engineering, Goldblatt’s Department Stores, and the Wausau Daily Herald Newspaper as the Accounting and Credit/Collection Manager, retiring from the paper with 18 years of service. Linda really was enthused working for Burns & McDonnell in the Audit Division of Power Plants International Engineering. When living in O’Fallon, MO, Linda worked for Synergentics Optical Medical Instruments in the assembly inspection department.

Linda retired in 2015 and the couple returned to Kenosha in 2016. Linda was very active in the African Violet Society for several years, she grew and showed African Violets for competition and traveled throughout the Midwest. She had as many as 400 plants growing at one time and was very successful in her hobby.

Linda was an exceptional cook and baker. She enjoyed canning Strawberry Jams and Jelly for friends and family. Linda was a member of The Italian American Ladies Auxiliary and the Kenosha Senior Center; she enjoyed the comradery of the exercise and yoga classes offered by the Center.

Linda is survived by her husband of nearly 47 years, Paul Meyer and her dearly loved Westie; Pretty in Pink… Additionally, Linda is survived by her sister, Patricia Batchelder and her children; her niece, Karen (Marco) Giese and her nephew, James (Kim) Batchelder. The respective children of Karen and Marco are, Anna, Emily and Sofia Giese and the children of James and Kim Batchelder are, Natalie and Lily Batchelder. Linda has several cousins, Tony (Maria) Bonnano, Carmen (Lori) Bonnano, Jeanette Zemezonak and Tom (Elaine) Andreoli.

Funeral services honoring Linda’s life will be held privately. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial remembrances in Linda’s name may be sent to Hospice Alliance Inc./Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 https://www.hospicealliance.org or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

The family would like to thank the Staff at Hospice Alliance House for their exceptional compassion and caring for Linda during her time of need.

