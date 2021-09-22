Linda L. Erickson

Linda was born on February 7, 1961, in Marion, OH, the daughter of the late Robert Steed and the late Carol Weiss-Mayer. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Linda married Jeffrey Erickson on December 28, 2012, in Kenosha. Linda was a member of Great Lakes Church for many years. She was employed as an administrative assistant for various local companies. Her hobbies included crafts, gardening, her fur baby “Sammy” but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family and especially her grandchildren.