1961-2021
Linda L. Erickson, 60, of Kenosha passed away on September 19, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born on February 7, 1961, in Marion, OH, the daughter of the late Robert Steed and the late Carol Weiss-Mayer. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Linda married Jeffrey Erickson on December 28, 2012, in Kenosha. Linda was a member of Great Lakes Church for many years. She was employed as an administrative assistant for various local companies. Her hobbies included crafts, gardening, her fur baby “Sammy” but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family and especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Jeffrey Erickson; sister, Lisa (Ted) Koba; brother, Craig Weiss; three step-daughters: Jayme Erickson, Kristy Erickson, Hayley (Ed) Kuzik; one niece; two nephews and her five grandchildren, all of Kenosha. A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Friday September 24, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 PM with memorial services to follow at 6:00 PM.
Due to COVID, facemasks are required in the funeral home.
