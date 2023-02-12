1944-2023
Linda Lou (Cowen) Bruce, 78, beloved mother, daughter, wife, sister, grandmother, and friend, passed away January 31, 2023.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home, followed by a service at 12:00 Noon. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead donate to the Humane Society because of her love for animals.
