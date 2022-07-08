April 28, 1948—July 5, 2022

Linda Mae Wright, age 74, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 28, 1948, she was the daughter of John and Bertha (Harper) Wermske. Linda was a graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School.

On June 5, 1965, she was united in marriage to Donald Wright in Bristol, WI.

Linda was employed as a credit manager with ADE Auto Auction for 27 years.

She was a member of Wesley Chapel Church.

Linda lived in Florida during the winter months for 14 years. She enjoyed camping, country music festivals/concerts and going to rummage sales with her family. Linda loved having breakfast with her family at Andy’s Drive-In restaurant.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Donald Wright; her children, Dawn Wright, Donald (Stacey) Wright II and Kristi (Tim Wood) Wright; her grandchildren, Dylan Wright, Elizabeth Wright and Donald Wright III; her sister, Gertrude (Ted) Gianakos; her brother, John (Donna) Wermske and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her daughter, Kristine Wright; her brother, Charles Wermske and her sisters, Betty Covelli, Donna Coleman and Wilma Monnot.

A visitation for Linda will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

The family would like to give a special thanks to niece, Theresa Swisher and cousin, Linda Markwald Schmidt for all of their compassionate and loving care they provided Linda. In addition, the family would also like to thank Heartland Hospice and Dr. Brian Hettrick for their care and support over their many years of care.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101