Aug. 24, 1948 — Sept. 9, 2021

SALEM — Linda Mary Roberts, 73, of Salem, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, September 9, 2021 at her residence.

She was born on August 24, 1948 to the late David L. and Joyce M. (Chalker) Schmelling in Kenosha. She was educated in Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford in 1966. She received her BS in Life Science from UW Parkside and her BS in Bacteriology from UW Madison in 1971, and her Master’s in Education from Cardinal Stritch University in 2002.

On June 13, 1970 she married John Roberts (whom she met in college) at First United Methodist Church in Kenosha.

Linda was an investigator/bacteriologist for US Food and Drug Administration from 1971 – 1979. After that she stayed home with her daughters until 1988. Linda retired as an elementary school science teacher from Armitage Academy in 2012.

Linda was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.

Linda was a Girl Scout Leader for 15 years and received the Honor Pin, which is the second highest adult award. She was a member of the Independent Order of Vikings and of the Burlington Area Car Club.