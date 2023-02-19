Linus Marcel Ziegler

July 15, 1931 - Feb. 2, 2023

KENOSHA - Linus Marcel Ziegler, age 91, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Kenosha Senior Living.

He was born on July 15, 1931 in Arcadia, WI. Linus was the son of the late William and Esther (Lubkie) Ziegler.

Linus proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was self-employed as a truck driver.

Linus is survived by his children, Denny (Mariana) Hush of Nixa, MO, Laurie Berry of Mt. Pleasant, WI, Scott (Christy) Ziegler of Sturtevant, WI, Jeff (Mary) Ziegler of Marshall, WI, Mitchell Ziegler of Kenosha, WI and Kevin (Conchi) Ziegler of Peru, IN; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

He is further survived by his ex-wife, Bobbi and his nieces and nephews. Thank you for keeping in touch with Uncle Linus, he really enjoyed your visits and cards.

In addition to his parents, Linus was preceded in death by his siblings, Lloyd, Nathan, Wayne, Eldon, Irene and Ruth; his son-in-law, Douglas Berry, his daughter-in-law, Jane Hush and his great-grandson, Tristan Dawson-Williams.

Memorial services will be held privately. In memory of Linus, memorial donations to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, vetsoutreachwi.us/ would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Croix Hospice and Kenosha Senior Living caregivers for their compassion and care.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101