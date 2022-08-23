April 30, 1962—July 24, 2022

MICHIGAN—Lisa Joann (Richards) Slaman-Schoor passed away peacefully Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula after a short illness. Born on April 30, 1962 in Kenosha, WI, she was the third daughter of Paul and Patricia (Richter) Richards. Lisa graduated high school in 1980, going on to Gateway Tech to become a licensed cosmetologist.

Through the years, Lisa wore many hats—working as a bartender, sales consultant, dental assistant, and car salesperson before settling on her vocation as Union Laborer. She was a member of Laborer’s International Union of North America Local 149/582 until her retirement.

But Lisa’s main and most important job was always her daughter, Casey, who is following in her footsteps as a Laborer. Lisa loved to cook and there was always food either on the stove or in the fridge.

Some of Lisa’s favorite memories involved camping and being outdoors and in later life realized that dream by buying an RV and traveling throughout the country. In 2008, Lisa married Stuart Schoor and they traveled through the country until her death.

Lisa is survived by her daughter, Casey Lynn Matolek; husband, Stuart Schoor; her two sisters: Terry (Frank) Hoffman, and Barbara (Doug) Ketchman; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She had a big heart and was generous to a fault, even to those who wouldn’t/couldn’t repay her. You could’’t find a person, laborer or otherwise at any job site, that wouldn’t remember who she was.

Thanks to everyone who touched her life, her neighbor and friends, people who just smiled and said hello, you all enriched her life.

Lisa’s remains were cremated and the ashes scattered in the northern Wisconsin country she so enjoyed. There will be no official service, but we expect there will be many little ones between her many friends. God speed, girl.