1938-2022

KENOSHA—Lois Ann Lavey, 83, of Kenosha peacefully joined her husband, Raymond, in heaven on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Lois was born on July 30, 1938, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Henry and Ellen (Vogt) Fink. She was educated in the schools of Milwaukee. Lois married Raymond Lavey on April 18, 1959, in Milwaukee, moving to Kenosha in 1961.

Lois spent many years square dancing and camping with members of the WI Campers Association. She spent 43 years working in the cafeteria at Tremper High School. Lois was an avid sports fan, cheering for the Packers and& Brewers. But, most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family & friends.

Lois will be deeply missed by her children: Jeff (Kim) Lavey, Julie Lavey, Jill Lavey all of Kenosha; brother, Gerry Fink of CO; grandchildren: Ashley (Danny) Carlson, Cody Kozerski, Amber (Nate) Kalinowski, Tori (Kevin) Gann, Justin Lavey and Matthew McCune; and her great-grandchildren: Dakoda, Nathan, Jayden, Weston, Wyatt, Noah and Harper. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

Lois’ family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert South ER and ICU, especially, Brooke, Jackie, and Steven, for all of the care that they provided.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943