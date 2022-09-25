Lois M. Kronholm

Sept. 30, 1927 - Sept. 7, 2022

KENOSHA - Lois M. Kronholm, 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Robin Way Assisted Living in Kenosha.

Lois was born on September 30, 1927, at Kenosha Hospital in Kenosha, WI, to Edwin Carl and Lillian Sofia (Wright) Lundin.

Lois was educated at Roosevelt Elementary and McKinley Junior High, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in June 1945.

She attended UW Madison during the 1945-1946 school year, living in Tripp Hall along the shores of Lake Mendota. She returned to Kenosha after her freshman year and graduated from the Kenosha College of Commerce in June 1947.

On June 4, 1949 she married William B. Kronholm at the First Presbyterian Church in Kenosha.

Lois joined the Girl Scouts in 1935 and remained a member until her death. As a teen, she rode her balloon tire bike 50 miles to the Pottawatomie Hills Girl Scout Camp in East Troy. As an adult, she was a Brownie, a Junior Leader, and a Senior Leader, and all three of her daughters were in her troop. In 1974, she hiked to Pottawatomie Hills with her troop. Lois received the Girl Scout Thanks Badge for her lifelong service.

Lois started piano lessons at an early age. She played in many piano recitals and in 1943 received an excellent rating in the National Guild of Piano Teachers National Audition.

Lois was a life-long and faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church and was very active in church activities. She was a Sunday School and Bible School teacher. Because of her love of music, she was a member of the church choir for 35 years.

She was an avid reader all her life. Because of her love of books, she was appointed Church Librarian for 45 years. Lois was a member of the First Presbyterian Church Women's Association, an Elder, a Deacon, a Mariner, and a member of many committees. Lois also enjoyed working on the annual church rummage sales. In memory of her mother, Lois started the Lillian Lundin Scholarship Program.

Lois and Bill loved to travel with their Airstream trailer and were members of the Wisconsin Wally Byam Airstream Club. They took many trips around the US and Canada with their various Airstream trailers and went to many Wisconsin and International Airstream rallies.

Lois enjoyed many family vacations at their cottage in Spread Eagle, WI where they enjoyed fishing, swimming, boating, and relaxing.

Lois was a member of the Kenosha Chapter of the Lois Club and attended many national conventions.

Lois and Bill volunteered and delivered Mobile Meals in Kenosha for 20 years.

Lois is survived by her children: James (Joan) Kronholm of Bristol, Kaye (Jerry) Weis of Durango, CO, Janice (Dale) Brandes of Pleasant Prairie, and Patricia (Kurt) Koesser of Pleasant Prairie; her six grandchildren: Anna (Richard) McGovern), Darrick Kronholm, Lindsey (Laura) Podolske, Nathan Brandes, Karl Koesser, and Kevin Koesser; and one great-grandchild, Daisy McGovern.

She was preceded in death by her husband William in 2017, her father Edwin in 1950, her mother Lillian in 1997, and her brother Robert in 2000.

A Memorial Service for Lois will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1803 – 83rd St.. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

