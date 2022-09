KENOSHA—Lois M. Kronholm, 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Robin Way Assisted Living in Kenosha.

A Memorial Service for Lois will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1803 – 83rd St.. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.