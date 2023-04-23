Lola P. Fuerstenberg
March 5, 1931 - April 19, 2023
Lola P. Fuerstenberg, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Dave) Lyons; her daughter-in-law, Valorie Lightsey; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great - granddaughter.
Funeral services honoring Lola's life will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Lola will be held on Monday, April 24, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorial remembrances in Lola's name to the family would be appreciated.
