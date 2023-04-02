Loni Ruth Singer
Loni Ruth Singer, age 100, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Hospice House.
Funeral services honoring Loni's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at New Life East Lutheran Church (formerly Friedens). Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Loni will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at church.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101