Lonnie “LJ or Sonny” Snerling

Feb. 3, 1939 – June 14, 2022

CHICAGO, IL—Lonnie “LJ or Sonny” Snerling, 83, of Chicago, IL, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Lonnie was born on February 3, 1939, in Cannoli County near Batesville, MS to the union of Roy Lee Snerling and Earline (Childs) Tabor. Lonnie received his education at Curtis & Mount Olive Schools, he had to go to work at an early age to help support his family.

Lonnie moved from Batesville, MS to Chicago, IL in 1959. Lonnie was united in holy matrimony in February 1998 to Bonnie L. Snerling.

Lonnie worked on various construction sites helping build some of the skyscraper buildings in the downtown Chicagoland area. Lonnie enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars, and boxing. During his boxing days he had the privilege to spar a few rounds with Muhammad Ali.

Lonnie wouldn’t miss the opportunity of having a good time with his family and friends.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister Willie Lee Marr; his children: Anthony Charles (Cynthia) Snerling-Powell, Balbina Earline Snerling; 10 grandchildren: Brandie King, Cory King, Brittney Powell, Anthony Powell, Jr., Maryam, Jennah, Nuria, Amira, Sasha, Victor; five great-grandchildren: Kenton, Justice Miles, Amara, Mya and Rahim; his favorite nephew Fred Snerling; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee Snerling and Earline (Childs) Tabor, and his siblings, Ella Samuel (James), Manuel Rayford (Easter), Georgie Lee Head, his son’s Randy Dodd-King, Michael Snerling, Bobby Snerling.

Memorial Service will be June 9, 2022 at Coleman Chapel AME Church, 4111-30th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Memorial Service will be 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.