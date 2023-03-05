Loree Marie Conway

Jan. 4, 1980 - Feb. 17, 2023

Loree Marie Conway, age 43, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Born in Melrose Park, IL on January 4, 1980, she was the daughter of Brian and Deborah (Waytula) Conway. She was a graduate of Ridgewood High School in Norridge, IL. Loree continued her education and attended Southeast Missouri State University, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and her teaching certificate from the University of Wisconsin Parkside.

Loree was a social worker for three years and then a school teacher for five years.

She enjoyed volleyball and softball and loved teaching and playing the flute.

Loree will be dearly missed by her parents, Brian and Deborah Conway; her sister, Cara; her brother, Patrick; her grandmother, Josephine (Castelline) Waytula; her nephew, Jaxson Bergevain and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward Waytula and John (Noreen) Conway.

Memorial services honoring Loree's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, 1400 S. Wolfe Rd., Hillside, IL 60162. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Loree's name may be made to Geneva Lake Manor, 211 S. Curtis St., Lake Geneva, WI 53147 or to Hospice Alliance Inc., https://www.hospicealliance.org, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101