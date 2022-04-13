May 11, 1948—April 10, 2022

Loreen (Nevoraski) Schnaare, age 73, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family until her last breath.

Born on May 11, 1948 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Amanda (Tiemann) Nevoraski.

On October 13, 1966, she was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Schnaare in Waukegan, IL.

Loreen enjoyed working with her husband and family for many years as the Secretary for Schnaare’s Heating and Air Conditioning.

From spring through fall, sun up to sun down, Loreen created and tended to the amazing garden oasis she created in her yard. Having a gift for attracting hummingbirds, they were always a treasured part of her garden.

As a very devoted fan, whenever the Green Bay Packers or Milwaukee Brewers were on tv, she was definitely watching them. She loved antiques and shopping for them all over the country. During the winter, she enjoyed crocheting and making beautiful Christmas decorations and ornaments for the Kemper Center. She wore beautiful 1800’s style dresses when volunteering during the annual holiday events at Kemper.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert “Bob”; her son, Jason (Tammy) Schnaare; her grandchildren, Alyssa, Ashley, Kassidi, and Joshua; her great-grandson, Zane.

In addition to her parents, Loreen was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Schnaare.

Funeral services honoring Loreen’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home, 3720 39th Avenue. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Loreen will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

