Aug. 5, 1939—Apr. 1, 2022

Loretta Alice Hulke, age 82, arrived at her heavenly home on April 1, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her family by her side.

Born to the late Arnold and Lucy Wyland in Merrill on August 5, 1939, Loretta “Pudgie” was the eighth of ten children. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. A precious gift from God.

Loretta married her husband of 59 years, Ronald Hulke, on June 1, 1957. She enjoyed golfing, crocheting, fishing, and playing games on her tablet. She loved playing cards (quite competitively) and having Sunday brunch with her friends. She especially loved following the Wisconsin Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. She was a true blessing and will be greatly missed.

Loretta is survived by her children: Theresa (Harlan) Schubring, Steven (Olivia) Hulke, Michelle (Scott) Carpenter, and Amy Hulke (EJ Wright); brothers: Allan (Doris) Wyland, Arnold (Carol) Wyland; sister, Sandra (Fran) Doering; grandchildren: Aaron (Jenna) Munz, Ashley (Austin) Knox, Melissa Hulke, Andrew (Emily) Hulke, Amber Hulke, Ryan Busse, Brittany Busse (Kyle Nicolazzi), Logan (Sarah) Lauer, Paige Lauer, Jessica Sawtell, Ethan Wright, Brianna (Ruben) Castanuela, Lindsey (Angel) Torres, and Nick Carpenter; and ten great-grandchidren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald Joseph Hulke; son, Kirby Lee Hulke; and seven sisters.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2026 22nd Avenue, Kenosha. The Rev. James Roemke will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Messiah Lutheran Church would be appreciated by the family.