Loretta Ann (Fosbinder) Alberts

February 15, 1935 – July 16, 2020

Loretta passed away peacefully, at The Villa Rehabilitation Facility in Traverse City, MI and, unfortunately, was not surrounded by family due to Covid-19 restrictions

Loretta was the daughter of Mathias & Margaret (Larsen) Fosbinder.

Born in Kenosha, WI., she attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford H.S.

In 1952, Loretta married Richard E. Smith. They had 8 children, 5 daughters and 3 sons.

In 1964, Loretta married Dale L. Alberts. They had one son. They were married for over 55 years, until her passing.

Loretta and her husband, Dale, were long-term residents of Cedar, MI. They were members of St. Rita’s/ St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Maple City, MI. She was a volunteer at the church, a member of the Catholic Women’s Auxiliary and a member of the Church’s Choir.

Loretta was a homemaker and later worked as a CNA at Brookside Nursing Home. She was Secretary to their Union. At the age of 42, she followed her dream and became an R.N., graduating from Gateway Technical College. She started work at Kenosha Hospital and continued her dedicated nursing career at Munson Hospital and