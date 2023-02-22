Aug. 4, 1967—Feb. 18, 2023

Lori Ann Czerniec, age 55, entered into eternal rest on February 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

She was born on August 4, 1967, in Kenosha, WI, and attended local schools. Afterward, she went on to work for talent agencies in Chicago, where she pursued a career in film as a background and production assistant. In addition, she was represented by modeling agencies and worked at the Chicago Apparel Center as a runway model. She also worked at the Del Rio Restaurant in Highwood, IL, and taught CCD for six years.

Lori had a passion for travel, especially International travel, and visited many countries around the world.

She would spend endless hours putting her heart and soul into nurturing her garden. She gave just as much attention to her friends, and family, especially her mother, whether it was inspirational words or just a smile. Her strength and joy will live on in all of us.

Lori is survived by her mother, Shirley (Daniels Czerniec) Carter; her brother, Mark (Amy) Czerniec; sisters: Maria (Wayne) Fisher, Colette (Kevin) Grissom, Karen (Kevin) Fleming; along with her nephew, Ian (Ryan) Thrasher; niece, Katie Thrasher and goddaughter, Mikayla Haubrich.

Lori was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Czerniec, her stepfather, Art Carter and her grandparents.

Much gratitude goes out to the support team at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, for their loving care.

At Lori’s request, no service is planned. She preferred you hold her in your thoughts and hearts, which is greatly appreciated.