Lorie A. Vanchena, PhD.

LAWRENCE, KS -Professor Lorie A. Vanchena, 61 of Lawrence, KS, formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away on December 2, 2022, after a long battle with Glioblastoma, brain cancer.

Born and raised in Kenosha, WI, Lorie graduated Tremper High School in 1979 as Valedictorian and went on to receive her Doctoral Degree in German Studies at Washington University in St. Louis. Her studies took her abroad several times to Germany, and while living there, she witnessed the removal of the Berlin Wall. Upon returning to the States, Lorie started her teaching career at Creighton University.

In 2008, Lorie moved to Lawrence, KS and continued her studies and teachings at the University of Kansas. Over the course of Lorie’s career at KU, she received several grants and awards for exceptional student mentoring. Lorie also published several books and was Director of the Max Kade Center for German-American Studies at the University of Kansas. She enjoyed talking basketball and cheering on the Jayhawks.

Her hobbies included music, playing the piano, gardening, and photography, but her passion was taking care of her beloved Beagle, Tipper, who also passed shortly before Lorie did.

Lorie is survived by her brother, Mike (Lori) Vanchena; and her uncle, Ralph Morrone, all of Kenosha, WI.

Lorie was preceded in death by a sister, Georgia Ann, and her parents, George and Angie Vanchena.

Lorie’s family would like to thank her medical team along with the staff at Bridge Haven Care Facility, Elara Caring, Apple Home Health and all of their staff members for their compassion and loving care provided to Lorie during these trying times. Thank you, also, to Mike Davies and Rebecca Wempe for their guidance and support.

And a special thank you to Dr. JoDee Ahrens, a lifelong family friend. Our deepest gratitude to JoDee, not only for her professionalism, but also for being a caring friend.

In keeping with Lorie’s wishes, there will be no services, and she will be laid to rest beside her family in Kenosha, WI. Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, Lawrence, KS, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Lorie to the Lawrence Humane Society, 1805 E. 19th Street, Lawrence, KS, 66046.

