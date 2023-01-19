Loritta A. (Pleau) Wolfe

April 11, 1928—Jan. 15, 2023

KENOSHA—Lorrita A. (Pleau) Wolfe, age 94, passed away peacefully, in Kenosha, WI on Sunday, January 15, 2023 with her granddaughter, Lisa by her side.

Born in Superior, WI on April 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Lamere) Pleau. She moved to Kenosha as a young girl and attended local schools.

On May 17, 1947 Lorrita was united in marriage to LaVerne C. Wolfe. Sadly, LaVerne preceded her in death.

In her younger years, Lorrita worked at the Zion Cookie Factory and for Samuel Lowes, in book and calendar binding. She proudly spent over 17 years working with her husband on their dairy farm. Lorrita was a lifetime member of the VFW #1865 Ladies Auxiliary. She was a homemaker, loved to bake and go on shopping trips with her best friend Clarice Martin. Lorrita loved Elvis, watching Lawrence Welk, had a huge love for animals and was very committed to her faith in Christ.

Lorrita will be dearly missed by her children, John Wolfe, Verne (Nancy) Wolfe and Diane Erbentraut; her twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Lorrita, was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Wolfe; her sisters, Agnes Tollers, Ardella Wolfe, Elsie Arnold, Myrtle Tatnen and Annie Wimmer and her brother, Eugene Pleau.

Funeral services honoring Lorrita’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Lorrita will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

