KENOSHA—Lorna Stock, 63 of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. Funeral services will be on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at the Kemper Center at 9:00 p.m. with a visitation from 7:00 p.m. until the time of service. Please see the funeral homes website for a full obituary.