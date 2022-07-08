Sept. 15, 1927—July2

TUCSON, AZ—Lorraine Ann (Wirtz) Ling, 94, passed away in peace Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born September 15, 1927 in Racine, WI. She is the daughter of John P. Wirtz and Katherine (Marach) Wirtz.

Lorraine was married to Clarence E. Ling on June 30, 1951 and they have two children, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Lorraine and Clarence lived in the Racine/Kenosha area until they moved full-time to enjoy the warm winters in Tucson, AZ. Lorraine was an avid game and card player and loved dancing, golf, bowling, and bocce.

Both Lorraine and Clarence enjoyed birds, especially hummingbirds, and appreciated local vegetation and wildlife. Lorraine was rarely still while keeping her garden, socializing and playing cards and games with neighbors and friends, and feeding her birds.

Lorraine was a member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church in Sturtevant, WI and Odilia Catholic Church in Tucson, AZ.

In her youth, Lorraine worked at Webster Electric and Hamilton Beach companies in Racine, WI.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, her parents, and four brothers. She is survived by her daughter and her husband Janet Ling Baxter and Michael J. Baxter; and her son and his spouse Donald James Ling and Cindy Cooper; her brothers: Dan, Howard, and Earl; her grandchildren: Sarah, Adam, Ha, and Thinh; her great-grandchildren: Mya, Katie, Mikaela, Malyn, Kaeden, Helena, and Rylan; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to the Audubon Society or to a local wildlife refuge in lieu of flowers.