KENOSHA—Louis Anthony Cosenza, age 90, of Kenosha, lovingly reunited with his one true love, Dorothy, on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Funeral Services honoring Lou’s life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need to have Facebook to watch.

Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Lou will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

