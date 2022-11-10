KENOSHA—Louis “Butch” H. Prange, age 80, a resident of Kenosha, died Sunday November 6, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha, 8760-37th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.
