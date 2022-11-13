Louis "Butch" H. Prange

KENOSHA - Louis "Butch" H. Prange, age 80, a resident of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus. Butch was born in Kenosha the son of Louis and Mary (Borger) Prange.

He was educated in the Kenosha County schools and graduated from Central High School. Butch married Betty Brackeen in Somers, WI later divorcing, and he married Alice Hotham who would precede him in death.

He was employed as a pattern maker for Wisconsin Pattern Works retiring from there. In his retirement he would start working at Dill Brothers in Illinois. Butch was a ski instructor at Alpine Valley for many years and was an avid golfer. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Butch is survived by his sons: Dan (Cathy) Prange of CO, Donald Prange of FL, and David Reynolds of IL; daughter, Debbie Reynolds of AZ; grandchildren: Kayla (Nate) Waggoner, Liesl Prange, Morgan Prange; and great-granddaughter, Winnie Lou Waggoner.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8760-37th Avenue in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A lunch will be provided following services at St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667