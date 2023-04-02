Louis Carl Belmonte

April 7, 1931 - March 31, 2023

KENOSHA - Louis Carl Belmonte, 91, of Kenosha, WI, formerly of Waukegan, IL, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Parkside Manor.

Born in Lake Forest, IL, on April 7, 1931, he was the son of the late Luigi and Raffaela Rachela (Dodaro) Belmonte. Louis served in the US Army from 1952 until being honorably discharged in 1954.

On August 31, 1957, he married Eva Spizzirri at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha. They moved to Waukegan in 1960. She preceded him in death on April 4, 2017.

Louis worked at U.S. Steel Corp. as a clerk for 30 years and retired in 1979. He continued to work other jobs after retirement. He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Waukegan and enjoyed crossword puzzles, traveling, listening to oldies music, eating Italian food, and watching TV – especially baseball and football.

Survivors include three children: Ella (John) Gagliardo of Kenosha, Peter (Pamela) Belmonte of O'Fallon, IL, and Mary (Don) Ross of Beach Park, IL; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and one on the way; sister-in-law, Mary Spizzirri; and a brother-in-law, Val (Geri) Spizzirri. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from his parents and wife, Eva Belmonte; he was preceded in death by five siblings: Gasper (Bernice) Belmonte, Catherine (George) Jones, Louise (Tim) Monroe, Dean Belmonte, and Ida (Talbert) Godsey; sister-in-law, Jeanette Belmonte; and brother-in-law, Jack Spizzirri.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the compassionate care provided to Louis in his final days from Hospice Alliance nurses: Meghan, Julie, and Nicole, and also to the aids at Parkside Manor.

Visitation for Louis will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Thursday, April 6, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will immediately follow at All Saints Mausoleum with full military honors.

