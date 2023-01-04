Louis Cosenza

Oct. 15, 1932—Dec. 23, 2022

KENOSHA—Louis Anthony Cosenza, age 90, of Kenosha, lovingly reunited with his one true love, Dorothy, on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Born on October 15, 1932, he was the middle child of the late Amedeo and Regina (Mascitti) Cosenza. On June 30, 1956, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Gerber in Racine and they were blessed with two children. Lou and Dorothy were married for 61 years until her passing in 2018.

Lou served from 1952-1954 in the U.S. Army as a Corporal. He also served during the Korean Conflict. He had the privilege of participating in the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight in April 2022 with his son chaperoning him in Washington DC. One of the highlights of the day was visiting Audie Murphy’s resting place.

Martin Petersen Sheet Metal (Local 18) is where Lou retired from as a journeyman in 1996 or, as he referred to himself, as “a tinner.” He was a jack of all trades and a master of all.

Lou was a man of few words, and those words were usually sarcasm. He was a creature of habit with his flea markets, different daily restaurant schedules and his Saturday night pizza from Villa D’ Carlo.

This year his son surprised him with restoring Lou’s rare 1965 Lambretta Scooter and what a surprise that was! Lou’s daughter catered to all his Italian food cravings with her cooking and baking and took care of Lou as his health declined.

Lou is survived by his son, Lou, Jr. (Sue); daughter, Janet; grandchildren, Rhianon Del Ponte, Michael Kraning and Emilie (Shawn) Jozwiak and great grandchildren, Lacey Jozwiak, Bailee and Addison Kraning. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, two sisters, Lucy Falaschi and Dora Anderson, whom he missed deeply.

When asked to sum up his life in three words, Lou sarcastically responded, “I was boring.” Lou’s last request was “Don’t throw the dirt.”

Funeral Services honoring Lou’s life will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. The service may be viewed via livestream on the following link facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. You do not need to have Facebook to watch. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Lou will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church.

We love and miss you Dad.

