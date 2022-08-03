August 31, 1925—July 29, 2022

KENOSHA—Louise E. Johnson, 96, of Kenosha passed away peacefully, Friday, July 29, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on August 31, 1925 to the late Louis and Genevieve (Hunter) Klein in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School then attended Gateway.

On March 19, 1955 she married James S. Johnson at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2005.

Louise worked in the office at Line & Healy in Chicago and was a secretary at Great Lakes Naval Base. Louise was a member at St. Mary’s Lutheran Church. Louise was a runner up for Miss Kenosha. Louise enjoyed glassware, rummaging, antiquing and enjoyed collecting everything.

Louise is survived by her children: Jack Johnson and Karen (Douglas) Wargo; her grandchildren: Holly Wargo and Matthew Johnson; and her great-grandchildren: Lydia, Damon, Sofia and Troy.

She is preceded in death by her sisters: Frances Robleski and Rosemary Blazavier and her brother, Albert Klein.

Funeral Services for Louise will be held on Thursday, August 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of service. Interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank Hospice Alliance and all her caregivers over the years, especially Mary Kay and Kim for their compassionate end of life care given to Louise

