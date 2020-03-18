1941—2020

Louise E. Schmidt, passed from this life, peacefully and in the blessed hope of resurrection in Christ to eternal life, at her home in Salem, Wisconsin.

Louise Ellen Matthies was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 16, 1941 to Willard A. and Josephine D. (Boening) Matthies. She was adopted into the family of God in the waters of Christian baptism on November 2, 1941 at St. John’s Evangelical & Reformed Church of Chicago, Illinois. On May 23, 1954 Louise publicly confessed her faith in Christ in the rite of Christian Confirmation at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Wilmot, Wisconsin. She was joined in Christian marriage to Robert A. Schmidt on April 6 of 1963 also at Peace Lutheran of Wilmot. She was born unto eternal life on Thursday morning, March 12 of 2020.

Louise spent the early years of her life in Chicago. During her elementary years her family moved to the shores of Silver Lake in western Kenosha County. Louise attended the Union Free High School of Wilmot, Wisconsin until graduating in May of 1958. After attending the Racine-Kenosha Teachers College in Union Grove, Wisconsin she worked as a secretary for Wilmot Union High School for six years. She then worked as the office manager for Schmidt Implement Company of Salem for much of the rest of her life.