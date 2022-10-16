Sep. 15, 1942—Oct. 8, 2022

RANDALL, WI—Louise Franz, age 80, of Randall, WI died October 8, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1942, in Kankakee, IL. The daughter of the late Harvey and Pauline (Lewis) Miner. On September 7, 1967, in Genoa City, WI, she was united in marriage to John B Franz who preceded her in death on January 3, 2020.

During her life she enjoyed in her early years teaching and coaching. She spent a lot of her free time together with John in the outdoors camping, hunting, fishing, canoeing, and boating. Louise loved to swim and be by the water. She also thoroughly enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. She loved her Scottish Terriers and left behind her rescue dog, Lady. She was a sports fan and always enthusiastic on the sidelines supporting her family. She was proud to be there for all the teams John coached and all those her daughters and grandsons played on.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is now reunited with her husband, John so they can again sing in beautiful harmony and dance together like EVERYONE IS WATCHING.

Survived by her daughters: Jonna (Nick) Borgdorff and Joanne (Frank) Palermo; Grandmother to: Andrew (Eleanor) Borgdorff, Ryan Borgorff, Nick, and Anthony Palermo. Grandmother of four; Sister to: Earl (Sarah) Miner, Judy (Ivan) Strand and Corky (Michelle) Miner.

Private family services will be held. Memorials to Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI. 53142.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com

