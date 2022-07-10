Sept. 17, 1924—June 27, 2022

Louise M. “Shorty” Feest, age 97, of Somers, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022.

Louise was born in Racine on September 17, 1924, a daughter of the late Henry and Ethel (nee: Coutts) Durben.

On November 15, 1947, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Racine, she was united in marriage to Glenn R. Feest. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2009.

Over the years, “Shorty” was employed with Jockey International, Sears in Kenosha, and the Star Bar and Grill. She and her husband farmed for many years in Somers. In her leisure time, she enjoyed crocheting and playing Bingo.

Following their retirement, she and Glenn retired to Shawano Lake creating many memories. She returned to Somers in 2018.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Kenosha and Sacred Heart Church in Shawano, Women of the Moose Chapter 155, and the American Legion David Leet Post 552 in Somers.

Survivors include her children: Barb Wallen, Linda (Larry) Hudson, her twin sons, Don and Dan (Sharon) Feest, and Diane (Brad) Armstrong; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and her two great-grandsons.

Along with her parents and husband, “Shorty” was preceded in death by a daughter, Nancy Banta, and her siblings: Catherine Hess, Harry, Albert, Harold, and Mike Durben, and Helen Stewart.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 -30th Avenue, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for “Shorty” will take place at the funeral home on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(Corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000