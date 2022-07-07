SOMERS—Louise M. “Shorty” Feest, age 97, of Somers, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022.

She was the loving mother of: Barb Wallen, Linda (Larry) Hudson, her twin sons: Don and Dan (Sharon) Feest and Diane (Brad) Armstrong.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are invited to meet at the church for the Mass. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

A visitation for “Shorty” will take place at the funeral home on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

Please see Sunday’s Kenosha News for the full obituary or visit the funeral home’s website.

