Visitation Services will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 in the Chapel of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Ave., Racine, from 3-6:00 p.m. A celebration of Life will be held at United Christian Church, 5620 N. 38th Street at 11:00 a.m., instate from 10-11:00 a.m.