1929-2022

KENOSHA—Lucille M. Brenneman, 93, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Drumlin Reserve Memory Care in Cottage Grove, WI.

Born in Harrisburg, PA, on January 29, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alma (Miller) Frampton.

On May 25, 1949, she married Robert E. Brenneman in Winchester, VA. He preceded her in death on February 27, 2016.

Lucille was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved being a homemaker and caregiver. Her passions were her flowers and birds. She loved fishing, being a den mother for Boy Scouts and being a room mother while her children were in school. She was heavily involved at Trinity Lutheran Church where she visited nursing homes, served as a Sunday school teacher, Layette’s Program, Soup Kitchen, Lutherdale, BINGO parties at the Dayton Hotel, and their bible study groups.

Survivors include her three children: Raymond Brenneman, Sandra (Jerry) Wiles, and Denise (David) Feivor; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren with one more due in January; a brother, Roy Frampton. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Debra (Robert) Schmunck Spain; a son-in-law, James Schmunck; a daughter-in-law, Lin Brenneman; two grandsons-in-law; one grandson, Dale; a granddaughter, Jody; a great-granddaughter, Kelsey; five brothers, and four sisters.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7104 39th Avenue, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. Entombment will take place privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Operation Smile (www.operationsmile.org/donate) would be appreciated by the family.

