Lucille M. Otto

Lucille M. Otto, loving wife, mother, sister, and nana was called home into the loving arms of her savior Jesus on Tuesday, August 3, 2022 at the age of 68 after stopping her battle with eye cancer.

Funeral services for Lucille will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM at her home church, Prince of Peace Lutheran, 4340 Six Mile Rd., Racine WI 53402. Visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of services.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

