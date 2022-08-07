Lucille M. Otto

Feb. 13, 1954 - Aug. 3, 2022

Lucille M. Otto, loving wife, mother, sister, and nana was called home into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus on Tuesday, August 3, 2022, at the age of 68 after stopping her battle with eye cancer. She was born on February 13, 1954, in Milwaukee, WI, to Kenneth and Margaret Larson. Lucille was one of seven children.

Lucille worked for US Bank for 38 years before retiring to spend more time with her grandchildren. She was a resident of Caledonia for 43 years, and a faithful member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for almost 40 years.

On January 1, 2018, she married her loving husband, David Otto.

Lucille is survived by her loving husband, David; daughter, Ginny (Scott) Christofferson and their three daughters: Kira, Lydia, and Talia; daughter, Kathy Perkins and her three sons: Zachary, Michael, and Jonathan. She is further survived by step-children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and her loving church family.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret; father, Kenneth; sister, Mary Ellen; and her previous husband of 26 years, Donald Krogh.

Funeral services for Lucille will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11:00 AM at her home church, Prince of Peace Lutheran. (4340 Six Mile Rd. Racine WI 53402) Visitation will take place on Saturday at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of services.

