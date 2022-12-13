1938-2022

KENOSHA—Lucille Steele, 84 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born in Cleveland, TN, December 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Hugh and Artle (Lewis) Bradford.

Lucille met Jack Steele in 1975 and they were married in 1977. He preceded her in death in 2019.

She worked in research at Abbott Laboratories for over 30 years prior to her retirement. Lucille was a member of a bowling league, liked to golf and take weekend camping trips in their camper, and enjoyed spending time helping others. She cherished time spent with her family, especially traveling to San Diego, Las Vegas, and Florida.

Lucille is survived by her children: Steve (Tina) Wilson, Scott (Betty) Wilson, Brad (Debbie) Wilson; siblings: Vicky and Betty; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Hugh, Dorothy, Nancy, Jane, Barbara, Jenny, Linda, and George.

Visitation for Lucille will be held at Proko Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

