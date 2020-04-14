1930—2020
Lucy Julia Bedrosian Gregory, age 89 of Athens, Georgia, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 with her family at her side.
A native of Kenosha, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Kenneth Gregory; her parents, Asie and Mattie Lou (Gordon) Bedrosian; her sisters, Edna Thomey, Geraldine Gann, and Esther Hamsing; and her brothers, Oscar Bedrosian and Gordon Bedrosian.
Lucy is survived by her son, Dr. Robert (Jennifer Cook) Gregory of DeWitt, Iowa; her daughter, Cynthia (Ray) Hoover of Athens; and her three granddaughters, Rachel, Julia, and Abigail Hoover, all of Athens.
In light of the current health crisis, services will be announced at a later date when friends and loved ones can gather to celebrate Lucy’s life.
Bernstein Funeral Home, Athens, Georgia, is in charge of funeral arrangements
